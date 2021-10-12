CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Bergeron Says Hosting 'Dancing With the Stars' Was 'Not Pleasant' Toward the End

By Allison Schonter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year after his firing, former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron is opening up about his final days on the ABC dancing competition. Bergeron, along with co-host Erin Andrews, was axed from the series in July 2020 as the network looked to "embark on a new creative direction" with the long-running series, which Bergeron had hosted since its inception in 2005. As his time on DWTS neared its end, however, Bergeron admitted it became an "unpleasant" experience.

