It is a famous proverb that is said quite often, but it's because it is almost always fitting in everyday life: "not all heroes wear capes". That was definitely the case last week when a small group of "Good Samaritans" stopped to help free a moose calf from a fence. The short, 56-second footage was posted to viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, last Friday (October 15th, 2021).

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO