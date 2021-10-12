CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guns, Saddles & Oddities at This Sheridan Wyoming Museum

By Glenn Woods
The largest collection of saddles and western oddities in Wyoming might just be at King's Saddlery & Museum in downtown Sheridan, Wyoming. The store, off the main street, is big enough and will take you a good long time to go through. When you are done head to the back and look for the arrow pointing you to the alley.

104.7 KISS FM

Want In An Exclusive Club With WY Whiskey & Mule Deer Foundation?

In my many adventures of Wyoming, I've found a couple things that I really enjoy. Wildlife, the best scenery you will ever see and Wyoming Whiskey!. The Mule Deer Foundation has teamed up with Wyoming Whiskey to put out a limited supply of Whiskey from a special hand picked barrel of Wyoming first (legal) whiskey. Every year the mule deer foundation does a lot of work all over the western part of the U.S. to help maintain the mule deer population and to help fund these efforts, they hold fundraising banquets. The banquets are an opportunity for members and supporters of the foundation to get together, socialize and help raise money for projects, education programs, conservation efforts and all around health of mule deer. The Wyoming chapter of Mule Deer Foundation have quite a few events scheduled over the next few months and have teamed up with Wyoming Whiskey and Eastmans' Hunting Journals to auction off these limited edition bottles.
104.7 KISS FM

The Ghost Of Wyoming’s Lightning Cowboy

We saw him sitting high in the saddle, the old-timer explained. The silhouette of his large rimmed cowboy hat eclipsed the moon that was sinking behind the bluffs. Dinner was served at the chuckwagon in the valley below. I was down there. A young fool like the rest of them, eating my pork and beans. Thinking the day was done.
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: 5 True Wyoming Ghost Stories

From the YouTube page GoulishGal comes 5 Wyoming ghost stories they swear are true. Creepy background music. A young lady tells the stories. Goosebumps rise. The pictures for the videos are static but just as creepy as the music. No gore, no slasher junk. Just goose bump stories that take...
104.7 KISS FM

Can Picking and Eating Boogers Be THAT Bad For Wyoming Kids?

You know you've seen it and get disgusted by it every time...booger eaters! You're minding your own business in the grocery store and a mother with a couple kids comes down the aisle. The smaller kid in the shopping cart is digging for gold and pulls out a nugget and you see what is going to happen next. Your stomach starts to churn at the thought that whatever is on that kids finger is about to be chewed on...and then it happens! He stares you in the eyes while he chews and gives you an evil smile. You have to hurry out of there so you don't see it happen again, BUT is it really THAT bad?
104.7 KISS FM

The Best Thing About Traveling, Is Coming Back To Wyoming

There I was on an airplane traveling to the Midwest for my brothers wedding and all I could think about was coming back to Wyoming. If you have a big trip planned, you get excited. When you really love where you live, you get excited to come home. Who knew that in just over 5 months that I would enjoy living in Wyoming as much as I do and already consider it home.
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Sees COVID-19 Outbreak at Correctional Facility

On Oct. 18, the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) reported a COVID-19 outbreak of 116 cases at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, the most so far during the pandemic. Paul Martin, deputy administrator of the transparency division for the WDOC, said the number of inmates at the Torrington...
104.7 KISS FM

Stolen Food Truck May Be In Wyoming

Authorities in Colorado say a stolen food truck may be in Wyoming. According to a statement from the Jefferson County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office, the truck was stolen from a residence in Littleton on Saturday. It's 8 feet wide by 18 feet long, white and has a large circular sticker with...
104.7 KISS FM

WARNING GRAPHIC: Large Bull Elk Gets Caught In Barbed Wire Fence

Warning: The video shared within this article contains graphic images that may be disturbing. It's the time of year when massive herds of Elk are on the move. And while many states (like Wyoming) have a Migration Initiative that focuses on getting animals safely along their annual migration routes despite human advancement into their territory, sometimes tragedy can still occur.
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Good Samaritans Free Moose Calf From Fence

It is a famous proverb that is said quite often, but it's because it is almost always fitting in everyday life: "not all heroes wear capes". That was definitely the case last week when a small group of "Good Samaritans" stopped to help free a moose calf from a fence. The short, 56-second footage was posted to viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, last Friday (October 15th, 2021).
104.7 KISS FM

VANISHED! The True Story of a Wyoming Ghost Town

The strangest part of this story is that folks in Park County Wyoming knew that this town was vanishing. They watched as the lower hills around it disappeared first. Knowing what was coming, they took apart a few buildings and moved them to other towns and ranches. But they knew they were not going to be able to get everything.
