Man in stolen car attempts to elude police officers in chase on Mississippi interstate. Pursuit through 2 counties ends with crash.

By Magnolia State Live
 9 days ago
Police pursued a stolen vehicle for miles down a stretch of busy Mississippi interstate in a chase that spanned two counties and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

An attempt by the man driving the car reportedly stolen in Jackson ended when he crashed the vehicle east of the westbound Indiana Avenue exit in Vicksburg.

The wreck occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said authorities received information that the man had stolen the car in Jackson and was headed toward Vicksburg on Interstate 20 with the Clinton officers in pursuit.

He said sheriff’s deputies and Vicksburg police officers blocked off exits along I-20 to prevent the man from leaving the highway and going on Vicksburg streets.

As the chase entered the city, the man lost control going into a sharp curve on I-20 and crashed the truck on a railing near the Indiana Avenue exit. He was taken into custody by Clinton police.

The chase was the second of the day for sheriff’s deputies.

About 5:30 p.m., deputies received a call from a couple on MS 27 that they saw a man steal their pickup on MS 27.

Deputy Dusty Keyes was northbound on MS 27 when he saw the truck heading south and attempted to stop it, but the driver drove away. Keyes followed the car, attempting several times to stop the truck, which collided with a car at the intersection of MS 27 and U.S. 80.

The man then got out of the car and ran off with Keyes and another deputy in pursuit. They later took the man into custody. The man’s identity was not released. Pace said he refused to talk to deputies and he had no ID.

The case remains under investigation.

