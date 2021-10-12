Ballot Measure 2C holds several changes for pedestrian street safety if voted in
DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 is your local election headquarters and prior to Nov. 2 we are taking a deeper look on what you will be voting on. Ballot Measure 2C is focused on Denver’s transportation and mobility system bonds. The measure, if passed, would spend $63,320,000 on pedestrian improvement projects. The improvements would fix damaged sidewalks, improve bicycle safety by renovating existing bike lanes and adding new ones, and add: crosswalks, medians and new traffic signals.rockydailynews.com
