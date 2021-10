The Steelers got it done in the run game last week against Denver and Najee Harris is starting to establish himself as a fantasy blue chipper. Plus, is there a a Men of Steel triple threat emerging? Also, with Russell Wilson out... do the Seattle pass catchers lose value? Get those answers and more as BTSC continues with the weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers and for success in any of your leagues.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO