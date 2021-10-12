CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German, Czech police search for missing girl in Bavaria

 9 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of police officers are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl in a forested area along the German-Czech border in Bavaria. The girl went missing with her brother and nephew as their family took a break from a hike in the Bohemian Forest on Sunday. The boys, ages 6 and 9, were located Sunday evening in the forest near the Bavarian town of Waldmuenchen, but the girl was still missing on Tuesday. Temperatures in the area have been near freezing, and authorities are worried the girl may not survive much longer in the cold. They assume she got lost in the forest and do not think she was a victim of a crime.

