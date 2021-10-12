CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia registers another record in daily COVID-19 deaths

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has registered a new record number of daily coronavirus deaths as it faces a rapid surge of contagion amid laggard vaccination rates. The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. The country has continuously registered new coronavirus mortality records this month, and daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new confirmed cases Tuesday. Despite the rapidly mounting coronavirus caseload and mortality, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to make decisions on toughening coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.

Moscow tightens restrictions as infections, deaths soar

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Moscow have announced a plan to shut restaurants and non-food stores and introduce other restrictions later this month as Russia registered the highest daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic. The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours that brought Russia’s death toll to 227,389 — by far the highest in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday responded to rising contagion and deaths by ordering Russians to stay off work for a period starting Oct. 30 and extending through the following week, and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin followed up Thursday by introducing a slew of restrictions in the capital.
