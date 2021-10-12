CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates dismiss 3B coach Joey Cora after 5 seasons

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 9 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dismissed third base coach Joey Cora after five seasons at the post. The Pirates announced the move Saturday, less than a week after they finished 61- 101 and last in the NL Central. “We would like to thank Joey for his passion for the job and his commitment in continuously helping our players […]

