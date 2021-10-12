CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 12th, 2021

By Learfield News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Dudenville, MO) -- Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday. The first storm was on the ground in Newton County at about 1:00 a-m. The E-F-1 tornado tracked parallel with Interstate 49, carrying 90 miles-an-hour winds. A manufactured home was pushed off its foundation and several trees were knocked down. The second storm hit about two miles from Dudenville in Jasper County just before 5:00 a-m. The E-F-Zero tornado damaged trees, ripped the roof off a barn, and tore up an irrigation system.

Frost advisory for SW Iowa, SE Nebraska, NW Missouri Friday

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri Friday morning. * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM...
IOWA STATE
More COVID cases in Page County

(Clarinda) -- Another round of COVID-19 cases are reported in Page County. Page County Public Health Wednesday reported 14 additional COVID cases. Five of the newest cases are in the adult category, age 18-to-40, while four cases are in older adults 61-to-80 years old. Three new cases were in the children's category zero-to-17 years old, with two cases reported in the middle age category age 41-to-60.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Missouri State Softball (10/20): North Andrew season comes to an end

(KMAland) -- North Andrew had their season come to a finish in a state sectional on Wednesday. View all of the Missouri state softball scores below. North Andrew managed just one hit on the evening. Madison Curran had the lone hit and walked once. The Cardinals finish their season 18-9.
MISSOURI STATE
5-star receiver Burden chooses Mizzou over Alabama, Georgia

(Columbia) -- Five-star receiver Luther Burden committed to Missouri on Tuesday evening. Burden picked the Tigers over Georgia and Alabama. The East St. Louis High School prospect was originally committed to Oklahoma but decommitted in August. Burden is listed at 6-foot-0, 200 pounds and is the No. 5 ranked player...
ALABAMA STATE

