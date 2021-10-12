Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 12th, 2021

(Dudenville, MO) -- Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday. The first storm was on the ground in Newton County at about 1:00 a-m. The E-F-1 tornado tracked parallel with Interstate 49, carrying 90 miles-an-hour winds. A manufactured home was pushed off its foundation and several trees were knocked down. The second storm hit about two miles from Dudenville in Jasper County just before 5:00 a-m. The E-F-Zero tornado damaged trees, ripped the roof off a barn, and tore up an irrigation system.