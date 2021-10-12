CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

American Airlines expects third-quarter revenue to fall 25%

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc said on Tuesday it expects third-quarter revenue to fall about 25% from 2019. The U.S. airline had previously expected third-quarter revenue to be down between 24% and 28%. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Tesla posts record revenue and profits in third quarter

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media next to its Model S. Nora Tam | South China Morning Post | Getty Images. Tesla reported third-quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday, and it’s a beat on both the top and bottom lines. Here are the results. Earnings per share...
Mexico’s Alfa reports third-quarter net profit of $120.7 million

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday reported a net profit of 2.49 billion pesos ($120.7 million) for the third quarter, versus a net profit of 3.77 billion pesos a year earlier. Monterrey-based Alfa reported total sales of 79.55 billion pesos, versus sales of 67.57 billion from the...
ABB lowers sales guidance as supply bottlenecks bite

ZURICH (Reuters) – ABB lowered its full-year sales outlook on Thursday, saying shortages of key components would limit its ability to supply customers. The Swiss engineering and technology company said it now expects its full-year sales to increase by 6% to 8%, down from its previous view for an increase of just below 10%.
Swedbank profit tops forecast as commission income hits record

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish bank Swedbank on Thursday reported better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter on the back of continued strong growth for mortgages and record commission income. Nordic economies have rebounded sharply this year with Sweden back above pre-pandemic levels, stoking consumer spending and demand for financial services...
Dow’s profit surges on higher prices

(Reuters) – Dow Inc on Thursday posted a more than five-fold jump in third-quarter profit, aided by strong demand and higher prices for chemicals as economies recover from the pandemic blow and tight supplies after Hurricane Ida. Net operating income, which excludes certain items, rose to $2.07 billion, or $2.75...
American Airlines Beat On Q3 Earnings, Expects Robust Q4 Travel Demand

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) reported third-quarter FY21 operating revenue growth of 20% sequentially to $8.97 billion, beating the consensus of $8.94 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $(0.99) compared to $(5.54) in 3Q20, beating consensus of $(1.04). Total operating expenses grew by 38.5% Y/Y to $8.37 billion. The airlines...
Canal+, Ad Unit Havas Drive Vivendi Third-Quarter Revenue Growth

Driven by pay TV unit Canal+ Group and advertising giant Havas, French media and telecommunications conglomerate Vivendi reported a 14.1 percent increase in its third-quarter revenue, or 10.3 percent when using constant currencies and focusing on the businesses that the company owns now. That brought revenue for the period to 2.48 billion euros ($2.89 billion). For the first three quarters of 2021, revenue increased 9.2 percent, or 8.5 percent at constant currencies and assets, to 6.87 billion euros ($8 billion). The results, unveiled on Thursday, didn’t include Universal Music Group anymore. Vivendi finished its spin-off of the home to the likes of...
United Airlines (UAL) Third-Quarter Gains Point to Promising 2022 Despite Projected Lower Fourth-Quarter 2021 Revenue

United Airlines (UAL) posted its 2021 third-quarter results Oct.19. The airline company reported a revenue increase of $7.75 billion year-over-year, which likely contributed to a narrowing adjusted loss. Even so, revenue is down 31.9% compared to third quarter 2019 (pre-pandemic). Before market open today, UAL stock increased 1.71% in value.
United Airlines posts higher-than-expected revenue after travel demand rebounded

A United Airlines plane prepares to take off at the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City, on March 20, 2020. United Airlines on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected revenue as travel rebounded late in the third quarter but the airline didn’t give a timeline for when it would return to profitability.
Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on the back of record deliveries, as the electric carmaker navigates through a prolonged global shortage of chips and raw materials. The carmaker, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose to $13.76 billion from $8.77...
What Should You Expect from Nucor’s Third Quarter Earnings?

Nucor, the largest US-based steel company, would release its earnings later this week. What should you expect from the company’s earnings release and what’s the forecast for the stock?. The earnings season for US steel companies begun yesterday when Steel Dynamics releases its earnings after the markets. Cleveland-Cliffs would also...
Kansas City Southern's stock slumps after profit misses expectations as volumes declined

Shares of Kansas City Southern slumped 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the railroad operator reported third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations, as auto plant shutdowns resulting semiconductor shortages, service interruptions from right-of-way blockages and increased regulation of shipments into Mexico led to a 3% decline in carload volumes. Net income fell to $156.1 million, or $1.71 a share, from $189.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.02, below the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 12.8% to $744.0 million, above the FactSet consensus of $722.4 million. Operating expenses increased 26.8% to $492.1 million, including a 13.5% rise in compensation and benefits costs to $133.3 million and a 53.5% jump in fuel costs to $78.0 million. "We are encouraged that despite several commercial headwinds, our network is performing extremely well and we are delivering near record velocity and dwell," said Chief Executive Patrick Ottensmeyer. The stock has rallied 13.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 7.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 3.8%.
PNC Financial Exceeds Q3 Revenue Expectations; Shares Fall 1.7%

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue aided by higher interest-earning asset balances and improvements in credit quality. The results were positively impacted by the BBVA USA acquisition completed on June 1, 2021. Shares fell 1.7% to close at $199.13 on October 15. PNC is an American...
Avantor Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Unaudited Revenues

RADNOR, PA — Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) has recently provided preliminary unaudited revenue estimates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, in conjunction with proposed Masterflex® debt financing transactions. Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Revenues. Revenue of $1.83 billion, increasing 14.3%; organic growth of 10.2%. “Our third quarter revenue...
Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and...
