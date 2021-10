“Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a must-play for the hardcore, but doesn't look after casual audiences.”. With the announcement of the new Super Smash Bros.-inspired platform-fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl came endless discussions of the game becoming the “Smash killer.” While it doesn’t quite live up to those lofty expectations, it definitely delivers with a strong competitive experience and a deep mechanical system that warmly welcomes hardcore players. But in my time with the game, I found that may be all there is to All-Star Brawl.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO