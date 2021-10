Boris Johnson is being urged to go “further and faster” on climate change, after the publication of the government’s long-awaited strategy for reaching net zero emissions fell short of environmentalist hopes for a step-change in curbing greenhouse gases.While proposals to replace polluting gas boilers, support the switch to electric cars and plant millions of trees were welcomed, campaigners warned the package was over-cautious, with one expert saying it was more in tune with limiting global warming to 2.5-3 degrees Celsius, rather than the 1.5 degree maximum which is the goal of next month’s crucial UN COP26 summit in Glasgow.Labour...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO