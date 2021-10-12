CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU vows to uphold Ukraine's energy security at summit

By YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press
 9 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine — European Union leaders vowed to uphold Ukraine's energy security and signed deals intended to bolster ties during a summit Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital. In a statement after the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their “continued commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union.”

