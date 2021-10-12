CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedex hires UK PR agency

By John Harrington
prweek.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSedex is understood to have been looking to work with a PR agency in the UK amid the increased focus on supply chains. There was no incumbent agency. Octopus' remit is to support Sedex to increase market awareness and position the company as a leading voice on sustainable supply chain practice. The agency will also help with campaigns based on the client's data insights.

