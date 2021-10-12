CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN demands Libya inquiry into shooting of escaping migrants

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – Libyan security forces used “unnecessary and disproportionate” force to detain African migrants, shooting dead some of those trying to escape, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday as it demanded an inquiry into the violence. Hundreds of migrants and refugees have waited outside a United Nations...

740thefan.com

Related
AFP

Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017, becoming a symbol of what critics see as Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. The 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday -- distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey. "I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.
WORLD
AFP

Rare Libya conference seeks support ahead of landmark elections

Libya's fragile unity government hosted an international conference Thursday to build support ahead of the war-battered country's landmark December election. "Your presence is proof that we are on the road to peace," said the head of the interim government, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, promising that the vote would be held "on time" and urging "respect for the results". Libya and the UN have been striving to move past the violence that has wracked the North African nation since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi. A ceasefire between eastern and western factions last year led to the unity government taking office in March with a mandate to take the country to elections.
WORLD
FOX40

Witnesses: Ethiopian military airstrikes hit Tigray capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian military airstrikes hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and killed at least three people, witnesses said Monday, returning the war abruptly to the city of Mekele after several months of peace. The airstrikes came days after a new military offensive was launched against the Tigray forces who have been fighting […]
MILITARY
AFP

Italian captain gets jail term for taking migrants to Libya

An Italian court has in a landmark trial slapped a one-year jail term on the ship captain who returned 101 migrants rescued at sea to crisis-hit Libya. In the first trial of its kind in Italy, the captain of the Italian-flagged Asso 28 was found guilty of violating international laws that forbid the forced return of people to countries where they or their rights are at risk. Libya is not considered a port of safety under international law. The captain was sentenced to one year in jail, according to a copy of the court's ruling seen by AFP Friday. The verdict, first reported by the Avvenire newspaper, was hailed by human rights organisations, with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) calling it "an important first step".
IMMIGRATION
The New Humanitarian

Lebanon’s new low, Libya’s migrant crackdown, and the UN’s Hancock hire: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. At least six people were shot dead in Beirut on 14 October, after gunshots rang out at a protest demanding the removal of a judge investigating last August’s port explosion. The violence appeared to be sectarian in nature, as the demonstration (which led to armed clashes) had been organised by two Shia Muslim groups – Hezbollah and the Amal movement – and the fighting took place in a stronghold of a Christian political party, the Lebanese Forces. Hezbollah accused the LF of firing the first shots, while the LF said it was the result of “uncontrolled weapons in Lebanon” (a reference to Hezbollah’s arsenal), and accused Hezbollah of using religious divisions to stop the port blast probe. Whoever started it, civilians were forced to flee their homes and duck for cover in nearby schools as gunmen fought it out in scenes reminiscent of Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war. It was yet another dark day for a country that is in such dire economic straits that its two main power plants recently ran out of fuel, leaving Lebanon without state-generated electricity for 24 hours.
MIDDLE EAST
riverbender.com

Italy ship captain convicted after sending migrants to Libya

ROME (AP) — A court in Naples has convicted the captain of an Italian commercial ship of abandonment-related charges for returning 101 migrants rescued at sea to Libya in 2018, in a ruling praised by human rights organizations. But the court absolved the captain of the most serious charge —...
EUROPE
sandiegouniontribune.com

UN says Sudanese migrant beaten, shot and killed in Libya

ROME — A Sudanese migrant was beaten, shot and killed in Libya after escaping from a government-run detention center in the North African country, the U.N. refugee agency said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old who arrived in Libya two years ago was detained and held in the Mabani detention center in...
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

Coast guard: Bodies of 15 migrants brought to shore in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s coast guard says at least 15 migrants are dead after attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya’s shores. The deaths come amid a massive crackdown against migrants in the North African country, during which some 5,000 have been detained. The circumstances of the 15 deaths were not immediately clear. The U.N.’s refugee body said late Monday that humanitarian workers provided aid to some of the survivors from two vessels that came ashore at the naval base. The agency says they had set off from Libya the day before. The North African nation is a popular, if extremely dangerous, route to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war in Africa and the Middle East.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Bodies of 15 migrants taken ashore in Libya

The deaths come amid a massive crackdown against migrants in the North African country. At least 15 migrants died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya’s shores, the country’s coastguard said Tuesday. The deaths come amid a massive crackdown against migrants in the North African country. In a...
IMMIGRATION
UN News Centre

Alert over spike in security operations against Libya migrants

Migrants and asylum seekers in Libya have been facing increasingly heavy-handed treatment from targeted security operations, that have resulted in at least one death and a steep increase in detentions. In an alert on Tuesday, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said that vulnerable people on the move in the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrants protest outside UN office in Libya for 10th day

Hundreds of migrants protested for the 10th straight day Monday outside a United Nations facility in Libya s capital of Tripoli demanding evacuation from the North African nation.The gathering outside the U.N. refugee agency’s facility began after Libyan authorities launched a massive crackdown on migrants earlier this month in the western town of Gargaresh, detaining more than 5,000 people.The detained migrants were held in overcrowded detention centers where torture, sexual assault and other abuses are rife. U.N.-commissioned investigators said earlier this month that abuse and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.The government in Tripoli...
IMMIGRATION
Pantagraph

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country. The development comes a week after authorities...
IMMIGRATION
wtvbam.com

Migrants in Libya fearful and angry after crackdown and killings

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants and refugees waited outside a United Nations centre in Tripoli on Sunday to seek help in escaping Libya after what aid groups called a violent crackdown in which thousands were arrested and several shot. The migrants say they have faced violent abuse and extortion...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Croatia confirms migrant pushback, Greece promises inquiry

ZAGREB, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Croatia acknowledged on Friday that its police officers had participated in a violent pushback of migrants on the border with Bosnia, and Greece promised to investigate reports of similar action by its officials. Several European media outlets reported this week that Greek and Croatian officials...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

British troops shoot Isis jihadis in Mali — first killings by regular UK forces since 2014

British troops have shot dead jihadists, believed to be Isis fighters, after coming under attack while on a UN mission in Mali – a country facing a fierce insurgency and political upheaval drawing-in rival international powers.The killings of the two gunmen were the first by regular UK forces since Afghanistan in 2014, and highlighted the dangers in a conflict which has spread across states in the Sahel.The UN mission, described as the most dangerous peacekeeping operation taking place at present, is carrying on alongside a counter-insurgency operation led by France.The clash between British forces and the Islamists took place in...
MILITARY
740thefan.com

Benin parliament votes to legalise abortion

COTONOU (Reuters) – Benin’s parliament has voted to legalise abortion in most circumstances, the health ministry said on Thursday, becoming one of only a handful of African countries to do so. Abortion was previously legal only in cases of rape or incest, if the mother’s life was at risk, or...
WORLD
The Independent

Libya conference aims to salvage planned December elections

Libya is hosting an international conference aimed at resolving the country's thorniest issues ahead of general elections planned for December. Western, regional and United Nations representatives are meeting Thursday in the capital, Tripoli According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, several contentious issues are on the table, including maintaining the country's ceasefire, uniting the country's many armed groups under a single security body, and the withdrawal of foreign fighters. Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. He was captured and killed by an armed group two months...
WORLD
AFP

Rival Sudan camps take to streets as tensions rise

Tens of thousands of supporters of Sudan's transition to a civilian-led democracy took to the streets Thursday, as rival demonstrators kept up a sit-in demanding a return to military rule. The mainstream faction backs the transition to civilian rule, while supporters of the breakaway faction are demanding that the military take over.
PROTESTS
New York Post

Haitian migrants found abandoned in a shipping container: report

​More than 100 Haitian migrants were rescued by police after being abandoned inside a shipping container on the side of the road in Guatemala — part of a continuous flow of people trying to enter the US illegally, according to a report. ​. Police investigated after locals reported hearing screams...
IMMIGRATION
WTAJ

Syria says it executed 24 for igniting deadly wildfires

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has executed 24 people after convicting them on terrorism charges for igniting last year’s devastating wildfires, leaving three people dead and burning thousands of hectares (acres) of forests, the Justice Ministry said Thursday. The publicized executions of a large group of people are rare in war-torn Syria, where a decade-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

