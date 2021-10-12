CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The United Arab Emirates announces new federal data protection law

thepaypers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Arab Emirates government has announced it will introduce a new federal protection law (UAE Data Law) in the coming weeks. The legislative package is announced to be the first-ever comprehensive data privacy and protection law to be issued. The UAE Data Law was developed in consultation with major technology companies. H.E. Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, has stated that `every single data law on the planet` was considered when drafting the new legislation. The new law aims to be a `global law` that will provide international companies with a smooth mechanism for cross-border transfers, as well as have a low cost of compliance for SMEs.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

A guide to mortgage in the United Arab Emirates

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/ATK): Buying a property in the UAE is a dream for everyone. However, recent new policies that include the expats as well has made it easy for everyone. Not to mention, UAE follows an open door policy to increase its economic growth. Thus, people who...
REAL ESTATE
thepaypers.com

Commercial Bank of Dubai, Infinios to support fintechs in UAE

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) and Bahrain-based fintech Infinios Financial Services announced a strategic partnership to support the fintech ecosystem in United Arab Emirates. Under the partnership, CBD, a bank in the UAE, will join hands with Infinios, a licensed and regulated card processor and payment services provider that offers...
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Protecting Data

A recent interview discussing last year’s massive SolarWinds hack of multiple government agencies and major corporations, Phil Abraham, a cybersecurity and technology expert from Northville, warned that America’s infrastructure, public and private, was wide open for foreign hackers. The cybercriminals slipped unnoticed into the Orion security software used by SolarWinds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
goodmenproject.com

Data Privacy Laws in the Us Protect Profit but Prevent Sharing Data for Public Good – People Want the Opposite

By Cason Schmit, Texas A&M University; Brian N. Larson, Texas A&M University, and Hye-Chung Kum, Texas A&M University. In 2021, an investigation revealed that home loan algorithms systematically discriminate against qualified minority applicants. Unfortunately, stories of dubious profit-driven data uses like this are all too common. Meanwhile, laws often impede...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#Data Access#The United Arab Emirates#European Union#The Uae Data Law#Eu Gdpr#Difc#Abu Dhabi Global Market#Adgm
Forward

Israel and United Arab Emirates teaming up to travel to moon

(JTA) — The next time Israel tries to land a spacecraft on the moon, it will have some neighborly help. United Arab Emirates and Israel plan to land Israel’s un-crewed Beresheet craft on the moon in 2024 in a joint space exploration deal, Haaretz reported on Wednesday. Israel’s first attempt...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thepaypers.com

Sift launches new API and fraud protection features

Sift, a US-based fraud prevention company, has announced the launch of several new capabilities for fintechs to capitalise on their growth opportunities while mitigating fraud. The launch of these new features comes with investment in the sector reaching USD 98 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. According to...
TECHNOLOGY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
stljewishlight.org

Chinese state-run site proposes ‘final solution to the Taiwan question,’ and German lawmaker compares it to Nazi rhetoric

TAIPEI, Taiwan (JTA) — A German lawmaker heard ominous echoes of Nazi Germany after a Chinese state-run media outlet threatened violence in calling for a “final solution to the Taiwan question.”. Frank Müller-Rosentritt, a member of German parliament and its foreign affairs committee, compared the terminology to the Nazis’ “final...
CHINA
The Independent

EU says exports of COVID-19 vaccines now top 1 billion mark

The European Union’s top official said Monday that the bloc has now exported over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines have been sent to over 150 nations, making the 27-member bloc the largest exporter of the vaccines in the world, to nations including Japan, Britain South Africa and Brazil Von der Leyen announced that, on top of the exports, the EU will donate at least half a billion doses to middle- and lower-income countries that are affected most by the pandemic....
PUBLIC HEALTH
thegolfnewsnet.com

European Tour expands United Arab Emirates slate with Ras Al Khaimah Championship

The European Tour is expanding the docket in the United Arab Emirates starting in 2022, with the inaugural Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Set to be played Feb. 3-6 at Al Hamra Golf Club, the $2 million event will be the third event in the tour's early-season Middle East swing, following the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and a new event to be announced will conclude the swing.
GOLF
dailynewsen.com

Facebook announces new control measures to protect minors

Facebook has announced new controls on their platforms to protect children and adolescents and thus cope with the reputational crisis that crosses after one of its expensive accusing the signing to hide that these platforms are harmful to minors. Specifically, the company will launch tools to encourage young people to...
INTERNET
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy