The United Arab Emirates announces new federal data protection law

The United Arab Emirates government has announced it will introduce a new federal protection law (UAE Data Law) in the coming weeks. The legislative package is announced to be the first-ever comprehensive data privacy and protection law to be issued. The UAE Data Law was developed in consultation with major technology companies. H.E. Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, has stated that `every single data law on the planet` was considered when drafting the new legislation. The new law aims to be a `global law` that will provide international companies with a smooth mechanism for cross-border transfers, as well as have a low cost of compliance for SMEs.