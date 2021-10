Earnings Season Kicks Off as Companies Start to Report Third-Quarter Results. Changes in Interest Rates Influence Financials and Utilities in Different Ways. Today kicks off the unofficial start of the fall earnings season with some big banks in focus, but before investors can dive into the earnings news they may have to deal with some Apple (AAPL) news. After Tuesday’s close, Apple announced it was lowering projections on the new iPhone 13 production targets because of the difficulty in getting parts. However, Bloomberg was reporting that some analysts are choosing to view this development as “deferred earnings” instead of “lost earnings” because they see demand for the iPhone 13 is still strong and the components problem as temporary.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO