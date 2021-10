Some Call Of Duty: Warzone players have been confused to see cartoony skins in the battle royale, criticising developer Raven Software of copying Fortnite. While jostling for elbow room in the genre, the two games have a lot of differences, with the former using realism to underpin its stories told in every Season - well, zombies might not be especially realistic but they are a staple of the series. On the other hand, Fortnite attracts a wide variety of players with joyful emotes and crossovers from Borderlands to Tomb Raider to Venom and more, meaning that the battlefield looks a lot like the floor of a bustling convention.

