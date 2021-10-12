CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Expanded health care options set for UW-Stout students starting Jan. 1, through new arrangement with Prevea Health

By Andrew Janssen
cvpost.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at the University of Wisconsin-Stout will have expanded health care options starting Jan. 1, when a new agreement between the university and Prevea Health goes into effect. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Student Health Services at UW-Stout will be managed by Prevea, according to a press release from the

cvpost.org

Comments / 0

Related
cvpost.org

Archives for UW-Stout Student Health Services

Students at the University of Wisconsin-Stout will have expanded health care options starting Jan. 1, when a new agreement between the university and Prevea Health goes into effect. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Student Health Services at UW-Stout will be managed by Prevea, according to a press release from the university.
COLLEGES
Inyo Register

College offers free health care for students

Being a college student right now can be overwhelming, especially when the world keeps shifting under foot. Back-to-school is anything but ordinary. In addition to books, students are carrying the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic. COVID-19 has brought this vulnerable population into renewed focus highlighting inequalities that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations including access to free medical and mental health services.
MENTAL HEALTH
jackcentral.org

Health Care Theater classes test out nursing students

While NAU’s Department of Theatre and School of Nursing may seem like an odd combination at first, the university recently created a program that encourages them to use distinct abilities and aid one another in learning. For the first time, students in these programs will exercise their skills while working together in educational roleplays. Theater students will act out various diseases and illnesses, while health care students work to diagnose their theater “patients” through the new Health Care Theater class.
EDUCATION
wizmnews.com

UW-L refocusing on mental health after passing of student

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is focusing more on mental health, after loss of a student. In an email sent Monday afternoon, UW-L Dean of Students Kara L. Ostlund noted the passing of a student by suicide. In light of that, Ostlund wrote, “His guardians wish to raise awareness of...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
outlooknewspapers.com

Health Care Internship Gains 16 GHS Students

First published in the Oct. 9 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Glendale Memorial Hospital picked 16 students from Glendale High School to serve as interns for the institution’s health care professions internship program for the 2021-22 academic year. The selected students are, in alphabetical order, Elan Ankri, Lia Artoon Levaskanni, Krislyn Ayala, Anastasia Babusenko, Lilian Barseghyan, Amy Bravo, Caitlin Jane Calica, Bianca Hinojosa, Sebuh Kivijian, Angela Krikorian, Sheeva Manesh, Angela Markarian, Jordan Martinez, Edrick Massihi, Yara Shoora and Nicole Lyn Vergara. This program offers interns a broad overview and exposure to health care fields and health care professions. During this yearlong program, students will be on-site at the hospital one day a week for a three-hour block of time. Glendale Memorial initially planned to take on 10 interns, but ultimately took 16 based on the strength of their applications. Narineh Makijan, coordinator of GUSD’s college and career division, developed the program with Glendale Memorial. Additional information and programs can be found at gusd.net/CollegeCareer.
GLENDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

More UW System students seeking out mental health services

WISCONSIN — More college students in the University of Wisconsin System are seeking out mental health services. The latest assessment report cites a years-long increase in student demand for services on campus. It's up more than 50% over the last 10 years. At UW-Stevens Point, 73 students are on a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Southwest Virginia Today

E&H health sciences students thank SCCH health care workers

Emory & Henry College students, faculty and staff from the Health Sciences campus in Marion arrived early Wednesday morning to say thank you to healthcare workers at Smyth County Community Hospital. The group showed their support for those at the frontlines of the pandemic with signs and encouragement during the...
MARION, VA
Homer News

New hospital community health educator starts

South Peninsula Hospital’s new community health educator, Annie Garay, comes to her job as a COVID-19 pandemic refugee. Homer raised and educated, Garay, 31, left Alaska for college and had settled in Portland, Oregon, where she worked as a school nurse. With her partner, in early 2020 she had started...
HOMER, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Uw#University Of Wisconsin#Prevea Urgent Care#Prevea Virtual Care#Uw Stout Dean#Student Health Services
Current Publishing

Marathon Health unveils new virtual primary health care model

Marathon Health, an employer health provider, recently announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind virtual primary care solution called Marathon Health Anywhere. The program leverages dedicated care teams and remote monitoring tools to ensure that companies can provide high-quality, advanced primary care to all employees — no matter where they live.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Illini

Pandemic strengthens UI students’ passion for health care

University students interested in the medical field said the COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened their passion for health care. Jonathan Lee, second-year student in Medicine, said he knows the path he chose and will always try to make a difference in his patients’ lives regardless of circumstances. “This is what I...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Custom health care provider expands hours, services

A Grand-Rapids based provider of custom health services for businesses, schools and the public is addressing the need for expanded drive-up health services in Grand Rapids and Holland. Starting Oct. 18, HealthBar expanded its hours and care at its drive-thru medical centers. The two locations, 412 Fuller Ave. NE in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
msudenver.edu

Integrative Health Care

The Integrative Health Care (IHC) program provides a comprehensive understanding of health and wellness through evidence-based teaching and practices that combine the most recent scientific evidence with the oldest of healing traditions, such as botanical and ayurvedic medicines. Students examine the diverse factors that impinge on an individual’s health and well-being, which promotes growth, cultivates wisdom, and teaches discernment of existing paradigms in US Healthcare. Students receive a broad-based understanding of the principles of human health and disease, the theories underlying healing practices, and the scientific research methods needed to evaluate the latest techniques in this dynamic field.
DENVER, CO
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Non-Health Care Settings Spread C. Difficile Bacteria

Investigators from the University of Houston find that 45% of the positive samples were from the soles of shoes. Clostridium difficile, bacteria that cause inflammation of the colon, were found to be widely prevalent within non-health care settings, results of a study by the University of Houston showed. “We can...
HOUSTON, TX
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Health expands care for patients in Folsom

(SACRAMENTO) — UC Davis Health announced plans today for a large-scale expansion of health services in Folsom, with new medical facilities and high-tech housing. UC Davis Health has purchased a 34.5-acre parcel, at the intersection of East Bidwell Street and Highway 50, in Folsom Ranch. This property expands UC Davis Health’s care in Folsom and offers a prime location for the region to deliver wellness, community, convenience and excellent care for patients.
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy