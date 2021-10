Transport for London (TfL) has been granted a High Court injunction against protesters from the climate action group Insulate Britain in a bid to stop them from obstructing traffic.The capital’s transport network said on Friday that the ban applied to 14 locations around the city, including some of its busiest roads.It came after protesters blocked motorway junctions for the 12th time in the past four weeks as part of efforts to pressure the government into insulating all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.Insulate Britain activists said that about 40 demonstrators were involved in blocking the junction of...

