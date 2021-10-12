CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Blackstone, Hipgnosis partner to invest $1 billion into music

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Private equity firm Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday it would employ $1 billion in partnership with Hipgnosis Songs Management to buy music rights, record songs and manage catalogues, at a time when online streaming has gained popularity. As part of the partnership, Blackstone will take an ownership stake...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Spanx, the shapewear brand, valued at $1.2 billion in Blackstone deal

Spanx, one of America's most prominent shapewear companies, is now worth $1.2 billion after inking a deal with Blackstone. The private equity firm will take a majority stake in the brand, the two companies announced Wednesday. While they did not disclose how much Blackstone paid for its stake, the firms noted the eight-figure valuation in a news release.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Enfusion stock opens 18% above IPO price to value investment management software company at $2.3 billion

Enfusion Inc. was well received on its Wall Street debut, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's stock opened 17.6% above its IPO price. The company raised $260.5 million as it sold 15.32 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders raised $58.3 million as they sold 3.43 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $20.00 at 11:16 a.m. Eastern for about 2.3 million shares. With a total of about 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $2.26 billion. The stock has pared some gains since the open to recently trade up 17.1% at $19.90. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.8% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

BlackRock close to investing 500 million euros in Ionity -sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – BlackRock is close to investing around 500 million euros ($582 million) in electric vehicle charging group Ionity, two people familiar with the matter said. There is no guarantee that a deal will materialise and talks between the parties could still fall apart, the people added. Ionity, whose...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Reuters#Blackstone Inc#Hipgnosis Song Management#Hipgnosis Songs Fund
Metro International

KKR buys Kobalt Capital’s music rights portfolio for $1.1 billion

(Reuters) -Private equity giant KKR & Co and former Goldman Sachs partner Stephen Hendel’s family office have bought Kobalt Capital’s music rights portfolio for about $1.1 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. The deal will give KKR and Dundee Partners access to more than 62,000 copyrights by artists across pop,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Kobalt Sells Fund II, With Songs by the Weeknd, Lorde and More, to KKR Venture for $1.1 Billion

As expected, the global investment firm KKR and Kobalt Capital Limited have announced that KKR, together with its co-invest partner, Dundee Partners, the investment office of the Hendel family, have purchased the KMR Music Royalties II portfolio from KCL for approximately $1.1 billion. The catalog includes over 62,000 music publishing copyrights, with songs by the Weeknd, Lorde and many more artists across multiple genres. According to the announcement, Kobalt Music Publishing — one of the world’s largest publishers — will continue to administer and service the works in Fund II under a multi-year agreement. The company represents over 600 publishers, more than...
ENTERTAINMENT
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bloomberglaw.com

Kirkland Leads as Francisco Partners Invests in Legal Tech

Kirkland & Ellis advised Francisco Partners on the private equity firm’s investment in Paradigm, a provider of practice management software and integrated payments to the legal industry. Kirkland also advised Alpine Investors, the private equity firm whose portfolio-company, software platform ASG, launched Paradigm in 2006. Kirkland also advised Paradigm, according...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
Reuters

Blackstone music deal hits right digital note

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Blackstone (BX.N) is adding music to its digital-content playlist. The private equity firm is investing $1 billion with Hipgnosis Song Management to acquire music rights and manage catalogs from stars like Shakira. Streaming music is growing and there are opportunities for tunes to be used elsewhere. Steve Schwarzman's firm looks to be hitting the right note.
MUSIC
BBC

Harry and Meghan become partners at ethical investment firm

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have entered the world of finance, becoming partners at a sustainable investment firm in New York City. Prince Harry and Meghan have joined Ethic, which advises wealthy clients on how to invest their money more sustainably, prioritising issues like climate change and human rights.
WORLD
theblockcrypto.com

Paradigm onboards new partner amid $1.5 billion raise

Crypto investment firm Paradigm is raising more than $1 billion for a new fund, sources confirmed to The Block. CoinDesk first reported the news Monday, citing an investor deck that claimed the fundraising efforts will close on Nov. 12. The funds will be used for startup investments. Paradigm plans for the fund to weigh in between $1.25 billion and $1.5 billion, according to CoinDesk.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Investment Platform Republic Debuts Music Royalty NFTs

Investing in music royalties has arrived on the blockchain. Republic, an investment platform that’s facilitated over $500 million in VC funding since 2016, will be offering music royalty NFTs through Republic Music. The first offerings will be security NFTs connected to rapper Lil Pump and DJ and producer KSHMR with a minimum investment of $100. Subscribe for full article.
MUSIC
MarketWatch

WeWork shares rise in trading debut after SPAC merger closes

WeWork Inc. moved into positive territory on Thursday, as shares climbed 7.9% to $11.20 in their first day of public trading. The company has completed its previously announced merger with the special purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition Corp. SoftBank, which has taken an $8.2 billion write-down for its investment in the company, currently holds a 56% equity stake in WeWork. As announced in March, the merger between BowX and WeWork valued the company at about $9 billion and provided $1.3 billion of cash to WeWork, which rents out office space to gig workers. WeWork executive chairman Marcelo Claure said SoftBank "is proud to support WeWork" and that the company "is leading one of the biggest disruptions in commercial real estate with a workspace solution that has never been more in demand."
STOCKS
orcasound.com

Drake Invests in Bullrider and Becomes a Partner and Advisor

Grammy-award winning artist joins his longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib as an investor, advisor and partner to this popular cannabis brand. Bullrider, a cannabis brand with a storied history in the Canadian cannabis landscape, is welcoming Aubrey Drake Graham (“Drake”), a Grammy-award winning rapper, singer-songwriter and producer as the brand’s new partner and strategic advisor.
RETAIL
kfgo.com

Meta4 launches NFT fund with Andreessen Horowitz backing

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Meta4 Fund Management, a Miami-based crypto-currency investment management firm, said on Thursday it launched a new fund to invest in so-called non-fungible tokens (NFT) and aims to raise $100 million with one of Silicon Valley’s top venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz as its lead investor. An...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Cannabis real estate lender Pelorus Equity quadruples fund size to $1 billion

Specialty lender Pelorus Equity Group Inc. on Wednesday said it's increasing its privately held mortgage real estate investment trust, the Pelorus Fund, to $1 billion from $250 million to raise capital for bridge commercial real estate loans for cannabis businesses. The Laguna Hills, Calf., firm is launching a new, stabilized lending program with three- to five-year amortizing loans. "Our company launched its $100 million offering in 2018, and then in 2020, upsized it to $250 million, but with the 300% growth we've experienced in 2021, we continue to see an acceleration of institutional interest in our thesis and core strategy," said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. The company expects to have more than $250 million of assets under management by the end of the year. Founded in 2010, Pelorus has completed 58 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $225 million to cannabis businesses.
REAL ESTATE
kfgo.com

Footwear maker Crocs plans to outrun supply chain woes; shares jump

(Reuters) – Crocs Inc raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast, as it prepares to counter supply constraints by shifting some production out of Vietnam where factory shutdowns have pinched shipments, sending its shares up 12%. The company, known for its rubber clogs, said on Thursday it would...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy