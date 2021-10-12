Google rolls out new Workspace app integrations, security features
Google added new app integrations and security capabilities to its Workspace productivity suite on Tuesday ahead of its Cloud Next virtual event. The Workspace Marketplace now has 5,300 third-party apps that users can integrate with the various Workspace tools, Google said. Among the newest is an integration between two of its collaboration tools, Chat and the recently rebranded Spaces (formerly Chat Rooms), and Jira, Atlassian’s popular work management app for software developers.www.computerworld.com
