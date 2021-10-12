CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kalyagen™ Announces Registration of STEMREGEN� in Spain, CEO at Madrid Stem Cell Symposium

Durango Herald
 9 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Kalyagen is pleased to announce the successful product registration of STEMREGEN® in Spain. This announcement coincides with Christian Drapeau's, CEO and Chief Scientist of Kalyagen, trip to Madrid, Spain last week to speak at the IV Jornadas Internacionales Otto H. Warburg symposium at the NH Madrid Príncipe de Vergara.

