162 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – September 2021 Recap

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the September 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 162 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

