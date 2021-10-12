CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Lender Price Receives Strategic Investment Led by Argentum to Support Rapid Growth

Cover picture for the articlePASADENA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lender Price, a leading provider of cloud-based mortgage pricing and digital lending solutions, announced today that it has received a strategic investment led by Argentum with participation from First Analysis and existing investor Costner Lake Investments. The investment will further accelerate Lender Price’s rapid growth by supporting product development, sales & marketing, and customer service capabilities.

