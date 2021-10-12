Lender Price Receives Strategic Investment Led by Argentum to Support Rapid Growth

AcreTrader’s newest offering is for a 149-acre corn and soybean farm located in Bureau County, Illinois, one of Illinois's strongest farming regions. Farmland is becoming an increasingly popular asset class among individual investors and for good reason. It provides strong and consistent returns over time, and the demand is increasing faster than ever with a growing global population and existing farmland being lost as it is converted for residential and commercial development.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO