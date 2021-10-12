Negotiations for sanitation workers In Orange County make progress as the threat of strike looms
ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Over 1,100 sanitation workers in Orange County, CA are bargaining for a new contract for residential, commercial, and government waste removal services. Over the last 40 years, Teamsters Local 396 has bargained contracts that initially fought back against the poverty jobs created during the initial privatization and contracting out of public sanitation services.tippnews.com
Comments / 0