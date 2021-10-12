CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Fisher Named Among Top Trade Secrets Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal

By Press release submission
norcalrecord.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarella Braun + Martel issued the following announcement on Oct. 6. Farella Braun + Martel is proud to announce that Jeffrey M. Fisher was named among 2021’s “Top Trade Secrets Lawyers” in California by the Daily Journal. Jeff is an accomplished trial lawyer with experience in federal and state courts...

norcalrecord.com

Augusta Free Press

Secrets to finding the best car accident lawyer

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Being in a car accident can be a stressful and cumbersome experience, especially when the legal process is involved. If the accident was not your fault, you should lawyer up to get the best possible settlement. With so many options available, it’s challenging to find the best Atlanta car accident lawyer. However, separating good and evil will probably change the results of the legal proceedings, so it is important to find the best attorney.
TRAFFIC
Southern Poverty Law Center

Leaked Emails Name Shadow Lawyer in Charlottesville Case

A Baltimore attorney provided shadow legal representation to an extremist named in a lawsuit that implicates the white supremacists who descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 in stoking violence, leaked emails show. — Glen Allen, a lawyer Hatewatch identified in 2016 as paying dues to the neo-Nazi group National Alliance, provides what appears to be legal advice to Michael “Enoch” Peinovich in the emails Hatewatch reviewed, despite never formally appearing as counsel in the case. In 2018, Hatewatch reported on Peinovich’s use of a “shadow” lawyer, and so did other outlets who covered the “Unite the Right”-focused lawsuit, also known as Sines v. Kessler. Peinovich presented himself to the court as being a pro se defendant, meaning he represented his own interests without legal counsel, but others doubted the veracity of this claim.
LAW
The Post and Courier

Letters: End secret oversight of lawyer discipline

Recent news articles concerning the conduct of attorneys in South Carolina have brought to light the secretive oversight provided by the state when it comes to lawyer discipline. Unlike just about every other licensed professional working in South Carolina, only the most egregious legal offenders have their professional offenses made...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Case activity for Miguel Duarte vs unnamed defendants on Oct. 13

The Superior Court of California for San Francisco County reported the following activities in the suit brought by Miguel Duarte against Martinez Rodriguez and other unnamed defendants on Oct. 13. 'Civil Case Coversheet Filed (transaction Id # 67011630) Filed By Plaintiff Duarte, Miguel'. 'Notice To Plaintiff'. 'Personal Injury/Property Damage -...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
norcalrecord.com

Journalist sues Facebook after his climate change stance was deemed misleading

SAN JOSE - John Stossel filed a federal complaint on September 22 in San Jose against Facebook, Inc., Science Feedback and Climate Feedback for defamation. According to the complaint, Stossel is an award-winning career journalist with a formerly unblemished reputation for truthful and accurate reporting who posted on Facebook two short video reports in which he interviewed experts in the climate change arena about facts and data that Defendants conceded last year were true.
SAN JOSE, CA
norcalrecord.com

It’s Shocktober in California Again! Our Annual California Legislative Employment Law Update

Littler Mendelson PC recently issued the following announcement. In most ways, 2021 has not been a "normal" year. But the California legislature has continued its normal pattern of advancing and adopting a host of new labor and employment laws, most of which become effective on January 1, 2022. A stack of employment law bills are now awaiting action by the Governor and he has until October 10 to sign, veto, or otherwise not act. Presenting our annual round up of new California employment laws, which will include not only a review of the substance of each new law, but will also offer practical suggestions for compliance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Sept. 27: Said Shefayee Jr vs Namath Sahar

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Said Shefayee Jr against East Bay Home Source, Inc., Joseph Sahar, Michele Sahar, Michele Sheba Sahar, Namath Sahar, Nathan Sahar and Real Estate Assets on Sept. 27: 'Motion In Limine Filed By Namath Sahar, Nathan Sahar, Joseph Sahar, Michele Sahar Re: No. 1, To Exclude Documentary Evidence Offered By Plaintiff At Trial'.
LAW
