Jeff Fisher Named Among Top Trade Secrets Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal

A Baltimore attorney provided shadow legal representation to an extremist named in a lawsuit that implicates the white supremacists who descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 in stoking violence, leaked emails show. — Glen Allen, a lawyer Hatewatch identified in 2016 as paying dues to the neo-Nazi group National Alliance, provides what appears to be legal advice to Michael “Enoch” Peinovich in the emails Hatewatch reviewed, despite never formally appearing as counsel in the case. In 2018, Hatewatch reported on Peinovich’s use of a “shadow” lawyer, and so did other outlets who covered the “Unite the Right”-focused lawsuit, also known as Sines v. Kessler. Peinovich presented himself to the court as being a pro se defendant, meaning he represented his own interests without legal counsel, but others doubted the veracity of this claim.

LAW ・ 22 HOURS AGO