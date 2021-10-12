Google goes all in on hybrid cloud with new portfolio of edge and managed on-prem solutions

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 — Dell Technologies announces new cloud and IT offerings, co-engineered with VMware, to speed how organizations consume, manage and act on critical data.“Organizations are increasingly relying on multiple clouds and other emerging technologies to remain competitive in today’s demanding business climate, with more than 90% of enterprises expected to rely on a mix of private clouds, various public clouds and existing infrastructure within the next year,” said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager of Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Today’s announcement reinforces the value Dell and VMware offer together and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering technologies that simplify how organizations can use technology to capitalize on a data-driven, always-on economy regardless of where applications and data reside.”

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO