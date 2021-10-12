CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google goes all in on hybrid cloud with new portfolio of edge and managed on-prem solutions

By Ron Miller
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot to unpack here, but Sachin Gupta, Google’s GM and VP of Product for IaaS, says the strategy behind the announcement was to bring customers along who might have specialized workloads that aren’t necessarily well suited to the public cloud — a need that he says they were continually hearing about from potential customers.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

What’s New in Cloud Management at VMworld 2021

With VMware Cloud Management you can transform the promise of multi-cloud into real results. At VMworld 2021 we’re excited to announce new features and enhancements across the management portfolio for on-premises and cloud releases. These new capabilities make it simpler to manage your environment so you can run both traditional and cloud-native applications across any cloud of your choice. Discover why VMware Cloud Management makes cloud complexity invisible with our latest innovations by reading the details in each of these announcement blogs.
COMPUTERS
telecoms.com

Google launches a more flexible iteration of its cloud portfolio

Google Distributed Cloud is a collection of hardware, software and services that aren’t restricted to the public cloud. The thinking seems to be to offer Google Cloud goodness to companies hesitant to go all-in on the public cloud, which seems sensible. In his blog announcing the development Google GM and VP of Product for IaaS, Sachin Gupta, was keep to empathise with organizations that can’t or won’t move their entire workloads to the public cloud for whatever reason.
BUSINESS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Hybrid Cloud Systems Management: Four Processes to Prioritize

The appeal of cloud computing is financial: rather than buying infrastructure, you rent it. The problem with this ‘financial solution’ is that it distracts the cloud user from the systems management responsibilities that remain after moving applications out of the enterprise. IT Operations performs many tasks to keep things running...
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sachin Gupta
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Google Cloud-Enabled AI Forecast Solutions Helps Improve Forecast Accuracy

O9 Solutions partnered with Google Cloud to co-develop Vertex AI Forecast, a new machine learning-powered solution designed to help the world’s largest and most complex retail and consumer goods companies create highly accurate demand forecasts. “Shifting trends and consumer buying behaviors are pushing brands to rethink the way they do...
RETAIL
Infoworld

Google Cloud extends its reach with new Distributed Cloud options

Google Cloud is extending its reach into customers’ data centers and out to the edge under its new Distributed Cloud banner, primarily aimed at customers with unique data sovereignty, latency, or local data-processing requirements. The two new options announced this week are Google Distributed Cloud Edge and Google Distributed Cloud...
CELL PHONES
HPCwire

Dell Technologies and VMware Drive Simplicity with New Multi-Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 — Dell Technologies announces new cloud and IT offerings, co-engineered with VMware, to speed how organizations consume, manage and act on critical data.“Organizations are increasingly relying on multiple clouds and other emerging technologies to remain competitive in today’s demanding business climate, with more than 90% of enterprises expected to rely on a mix of private clouds, various public clouds and existing infrastructure within the next year,” said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager of Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Today’s announcement reinforces the value Dell and VMware offer together and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering technologies that simplify how organizations can use technology to capitalize on a data-driven, always-on economy regardless of where applications and data reside.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Google Cloud#Cloud Computing#Ibm Cloud#Gm#Vp#Equinix#Aws#Dell#Hpe#Outposts
TechCrunch

The future of remote work is text

But “remote” has taken on a different meaning than it denoted two years ago. Since COVID-19 began, companies that never planned on working remotely have moved millions of employees online. Zoom’s video meeting minutes grew 30x as employers made a mad dash to replicate physical offices within virtual meeting rooms. Initial studies have shown that productivity declined as a result.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

How HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework “de-risks” the journey to hybrid cloud

Thinking cloud adoption is a technology-based “lift and shift” move from on-premises data centers to a singular cloud provider is a rookie mistake. As early adopters found, digital transformation is a holistic journey that involves technological adoption and cultural change. The concept of a single vendor public cloud has rapidly...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Google Cloud launches a managed Spark service

“With this innovation, Spark finally arrives in the cloud-native world,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, Google’s VP & GM for Database, Data Analytics & Looker. “It allows data engineers and data scientists to work with Spark without worrying about cluster end configurations. We also integrated it into all of our data services. So you can launch it directly from BigQuery, from Vertex AI, from Dataplex. It makes using Spark so easy that it allows our customers to use the frameworks and the toolkits that they’re familiar with — they love the data science experience, and they can now consume it in a cloud-native way.”
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
itprotoday.com

Google Distributed Cloud Takes Aim at Edge and Hybrid Deployments

Google is expanding the reach of its cloud with a new set of offerings it's calling Google Distributed Cloud. Google Distributed Cloud was announced at the Google Next '21 virtual event on Oct. 12, alongside a series of data, security, application and cloud news. The new Google Distributed Cloud is an extension of the company's Anthos technology, which enables organizations to run workloads in different cloud environments. The initial two distributed cloud services are Google Distributed Cloud Edge and Google Distributed Cloud Hosted.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Google debuts new data-powered cloud analytics products

Today during its Google Cloud Next 2021 conference, Google unveiled a range of data-focused products including Intelligent Product Essentials and enhancements to Vertex AI, BigQuery, Contact Center AI (CCAI), and DocAI. The new analytics and industry solutions are designed to simplify how organizations derive value from data, Google says — whether they’re developing a new product or enhancing existing ones.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Informatica Announces Joint Strategic Cloud Data Management Partnership with Google Cloud

– Joint program aims to accelerate migration of Informatica customers to Google Cloud up to 12x faster. – Informatica also expands Google Cloud Marketplace transactable offerings to include Data Governance and Master Data Management capabilities for an end-to-end cloud data management experience. Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

5 tips for migrating from on-prem infrastructure to VMware Cloud on AWS

Migrating to the cloud doesn’t have to be a painful process—but let’s be honest, it is a significant move, and one that should be done with thoughtfulness and care. Recently, Vittorio Viarengo, vice president of cloud marketing at VMware, met with several customers who migrated from on-premises infrastructure to VMware Cloud on AWS. They talked about their goals for moving to the cloud, how they prepared, and what challenges they faced along the way. Watch the video here, and read on for some tips and takeaways from the discussion.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

Microsoft Edge Canary adds new PWA management hub for select Insiders

Microsoft Edge has started testing a new feature that should make it easier for users to manage Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) installed on their PCs. The software giant has announced that a new PWA hub is rolling out in preview to select Insiders in the latest Canary builds. More specifically,...
SOFTWARE
verdictfoodservice.com

Wendy’s partners with Google Cloud to create new dining experiences

Fast-food restaurant chain Wendy’s has partnered with Google Cloud to create new dining experiences by using the latter’s technological expertise. Under the partnership, Wendy’s will make use of Google Cloud’s data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and hybrid Cloud tools. This will allow its customers to order food...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy