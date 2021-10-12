Yobee Raises Seed Round From Angel Investors
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mumbai-based Yobee, which designs proprietary algorithms to uncover new and unique patterns in the stock market recently announced to have raised oversubscribed first round of funding and, will soon launch, mutual funds for traders. The fintech venture backed by Dheeraj Jain of Redcliffe LifeTech; Ruchirans Jaipuria of Jaipuria Group; Shashidhar Jayaraman of Ask Pravi; Chetan Mathur.www.entrepreneur.com
