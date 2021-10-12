CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yobee Raises Seed Round From Angel Investors

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mumbai-based Yobee, which designs proprietary algorithms to uncover new and unique patterns in the stock market recently announced to have raised oversubscribed first round of funding and, will soon launch, mutual funds for traders. The fintech venture backed by Dheeraj Jain of Redcliffe LifeTech; Ruchirans Jaipuria of Jaipuria Group; Shashidhar Jayaraman of Ask Pravi; Chetan Mathur.

Sanil Sachar
