Trenton police begins state mandated de-escalation, active bystandership training

By News 12 Staff
 9 days ago

Trenton Police Department officers have begun state mandated de-escalation and active bystandership training at Mercer County Community College.

All officers must attend the programs.

The officers are required to do the training by the New Jersey Attorney General's office under the state's new use of force policies.

One of the training programs is Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT). ICAT is a training guide for diffusing critical incidents.

The second training program is the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE). This program seeks to create a law enforcement culture that supports peer intervention.

The policies are set to take effect later this year.

