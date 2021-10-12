The Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight Title: A Visual History

Glory Kickboxing did not have to look far for a replacement to Alistair Overeem for the heavyweight title fight this month. Overeem suffered an injury and was forced out of his fight with heavyweight kingpin Rico Verhoeven on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, Beyond Kickboxing was the first to report that Glory will be bringing one of its main card fighters in against Verhoeven, as Jamal Ben Saddik will face Verhoeven for the third time on Oct. 23. Saddik was set to take on Benjamin Adegbuyi in a rematch that night, and Adebguyi will now be facing Antonio Plazibat instead. Sherdog has since confirmed the news with promotion officials.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO