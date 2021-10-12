The Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight Title: A Visual History
This Saturday at Bellator 268, the participants in Bellator’s light heavyweight grand prix final will be determined. In the co-main event, the first semifinal pits onetime champ Ryan Bader against former Ultimate Fighting Championship contender Corey Anderson. One man will advance to the final, and either Bader will earn a shot at regaining the belt or Anderson will continue to prove the UFC’s folly in letting him go as a Top 5 fighter.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0