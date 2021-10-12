CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

The Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight Title: A Visual History

By Recent Articles on Sherdog.com
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday at Bellator 268, the participants in Bellator’s light heavyweight grand prix final will be determined. In the co-main event, the first semifinal pits onetime champ Ryan Bader against former Ultimate Fighting Championship contender Corey Anderson. One man will advance to the final, and either Bader will earn a shot at regaining the belt or Anderson will continue to prove the UFC’s folly in letting him go as a Top 5 fighter.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

WWE’s Paul Heyman Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar’s Match At Crown Jewel

One of the WWE’s biggest matches of the year is just around the turnbuckle, as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to go head-to-head for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match already had high stakes, but they just grew a bit bigger with an exciting announcement advocate Paul Heyman made just days before the match.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Changes Keith Lee’s Name Once Again On RAW

Keith Lee went through quite a few changes since his WWE main roster debut. They switched up his music, move set, and ring gear. Now he has a totally different name. WWE gave Keith Lee a new nickname in recent memory. He was Keith “Bearcat” Lee for a while. Now his first name is gone.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Controversial Wrestling Star Returns After Hiatus

Welcome back. Wrestlers are a unique form of athletes as you can see them stepping in and then back out of the ring almost out of nowhere. While mainstream athletes tend to stick around straight through their careers, some wrestlers start and stop at various points. It can make for some surprising returns, and that was the case again this weekend when a star came back.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vadim Nemkov
Person
Corey Anderson
Person
Ryan Bader
Daily Mail

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley 'was FORBIDDEN from knocking out Jake Paul due to a clause in his contract', claims Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis

Tyron Woodley was 'forbidden from knocking out Jake Paul' in his fight contract, claims Dillon Danis. The Bellator welterweight and long-term training partner of Conor McGregor made the outlandish statement and insists it is the reason why Woodley did not finish Paul. Paul, a YouTuber-turned boxer, defeated the former UFC...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

WWE King Of The Ring And Queen’s Crown Updated Brackets, RAW Tournament Matches

The blue brand semi-finals are now set for WWE’s 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. As noted earlier, tonight’s SmackDown season premiere saw Sami Zayn defeat Rey Mysterio in a first round KOTR match. In an update, Finn Balor later defeated Cesaro in the other blue brand first round match.
WWE
The Independent

Deontay Wilder’s trainer reveals key reason for knockout loss to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder did not make excuses following his knockout defeat by Tyson Fury and was destabilised during the fight by a punch to his ear, according to the American’s trainer Malik Scott. Wilder suffered his second knockout defeat by Fury in a row as the ‘Gypsy King’ retained his WBC belt in an instant classic in Las Vegas earlier this month. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ showed considerable fight, however, as he recovered from an early knockdown to twice floor his British rival before Fury delivered the finishing blow in the 11th round. Wilder had made several excuses following his first loss...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

WWE is planning a big end for Crown Jewel

The feud on which the WWE is currently engaging the most, in the company's rings, is certainly the feud between the Universal champion, Roman Reigns and his next Crown Jewel challenger: Brock Lesnar. Between the two, the first sparks arose at the end of Summerslam, where Lesnar had returned by surprise after a year and a half of absence, after his last fight arrived in the ring of Wrestlemania 36 ​​when he had lost the WWE title alongside the trusty Paul Heyman.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Heavyweight#Bellator Mma#Combat#Bader
Sherdog

Jamal Ben Saddik Steps In to Challenge Rico Verhoeven for Glory Heavyweight Title

Glory Kickboxing did not have to look far for a replacement to Alistair Overeem for the heavyweight title fight this month. Overeem suffered an injury and was forced out of his fight with heavyweight kingpin Rico Verhoeven on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, Beyond Kickboxing was the first to report that Glory will be bringing one of its main card fighters in against Verhoeven, as Jamal Ben Saddik will face Verhoeven for the third time on Oct. 23. Saddik was set to take on Benjamin Adegbuyi in a rematch that night, and Adebguyi will now be facing Antonio Plazibat instead. Sherdog has since confirmed the news with promotion officials.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Patricio Pitbull Vacates Bellator Lightweight Title

Patricio Pitbull has decided to vacate the Bellator lightweight title. Bellator President Scott Coker made the announcement on the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. He also revealed that Patricio's brother, Patricky Pitbull, and Peter Queally's upcoming rematch at Bellator 270 on November 5 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland will now be for the promotion's vacant lightweight belt. Patricio also joined the show to explain his decision, saying his most recent loss to new Bellator featherweight champion, A.J. McKee, at Bellator 263 was a big factor in him dropping the 155-pound championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
mymmanews.com

Cris Cyborg defends featherweight title against Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271

BELLATOR returns to the Sunshine State for the first time in eight years with an outstanding night of MMA action from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. BELLATOR MMA announced today that current 145-pound world champion and top-ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter Cris “Cyborg”...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Cris Cyborg set to defend title against vicious ‘KO’ artist at Bellator 271

Reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will be defending her title against Sinead Kavanagh. Cris Cyborg is back in action and is finally slated for a title fight against KO artist Sinead “KO” Kavanagh in the main event of Bellator 271, Bellator president Scott Coker announced on Wednesday’s edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Bellator 270: Queally vs Freire booked for vacant title after ‘Pitbull’ surrenders lightweight strap

Former Bellator MMA two-division champion Patricio Freire today announced that he will vacate the lightweight title to focus on his 145-pound rematch against undefeated featherweight “Mercenary” AJ McKee. McKee submitted Freire at Bellator 263 last July. “Starting today, I’m no longer the Bellator MMA Lightweight Champion,” Freire wrote on social...
COMBAT SPORTS
Miami Herald

Third Wilder-Fury bout a step toward clearing heavyweight title picture

The heavyweight division recently underwent a seismic shift, and Deontay Wilder wants additional restructuring. On the heels of Oleksandr Usyk’s stunning decision over Anthony Joshua to win three heavyweight belts Sept. 25, Wilder seeks to recapture his title Saturday night in Las Vegas. The former World Boxing Council titleholder will face champion Tyson Fury in their third championship bout at T-Mobile Arena (9 p.m., pay-per-view).
MIAMI, FL
MMAmania.com

All non-title Bellator main events will be five rounds starting in 2022

Bellator MMA recently announced that beginning in 2022, all non-title main events will be scheduled for five rounds moving forward. The decision comes on the heels of Bellator 267, which saw Michael Page defeat Douglas Lima via unanimous decision after three rounds of action (highlights). Naturally, fight fans wanted to...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Benson Henderson baffled by Bellator leaving him out of lightweight title picture

With Patricio Freire relinquishing his Bellator lightweight title, Benson Henderson thinks he should have been the one fighting for the vacant belt. The promotion opted to make the Patricky Freire (23-10 MMA, 14-8 BMMA) vs. Peter Queally (13-5-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) headliner at Bellator 270 on Nov. 5 the crowning fight and No. 3-ranked Henderson (28-10 MMA, 5-5 BMMA) thinks he was snubbed from the opportunity.
COMBAT SPORTS
nbc16.com

Bellator 268: Brent Primus of Eugene to compete at MMA event

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene native Brent Primus will be competing on the main card of Bellator 268 on Saturday, Oct. 16. Primus is facing former champion and No. 3 lightweight fighter Benson Henderson. Primus is 10-2 in his professional career, but he's coming off a loss to Islam Mamedov by...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy