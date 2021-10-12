CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguar Mining Reports Third Quarter Operating Results

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperations Increase Production 12% Quarter over Quarter. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announces interim gold production results for the third quarter of 2021 ('Q3 2021'). Financial results for Q3 2021 will be reported and filed on SEDAR on or before November 15, 2021. All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

charlottenews.net

Pharnext Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results

First patients enrolled in the PREMIER Trial, the international pivotal Phase III clinical study of PXT3003, Pharnext lead asset, in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A ('CMT1A') Cash position of € 7,7m as of June 30, 2021 versus €11,1m at the end of 2020. New finance agreements. PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE /...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

TRxADE HEALTH to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021, after market close on October 25, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
charlottenews.net

Mexus Revenues Increase At Its Santa Elena Mine; Seeks Exploration Partner

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that funds from its recent batch of activated carbon is expected to be received by October 28th. The next shipment of activated carbon is being readied and should ship for processing by November 1st. 'The company is seeking to speed up the activated carbon cycle from mine site to refinement over the coming months. Our end goal would be to have a 3 week recurring cycle of revenue from this process.' added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson Sr.
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

Roscan Gold Announces Completion of Strategic C$6.4 Million Investment by Asante Gold Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ('Roscan' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the strategic C$6.4 million investment (the 'Strategic Investment') by Asante Gold Corporation('Asante') (CSE:ASE/FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF), to advance the Company's 100%‐owned Kandiole Gold Project in West Mali. As...
BUSINESS
#Gold Mining#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Mining Law#Jaguar Mining Reports#Jaguar Mining Inc#Sedar#Turmalina
Benzinga

Ford Gets A New Title: The 'Most Horrifying Carmaker'

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) has topped the "most horrifying carmakers" list compiled by Bristol Street Motors. The automaker's best-selling full-size pickup truck F-150 and its peers have been named among some of the spookiest vehicles of all time based on their appearances in horror films by the United Kingdom-based auto retailer.
DEARBORN, MI
The Motley Fool

These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

A number of popular cryptocurrencies have vastly outperformed the stock market in recent years. Although these gains are jaw-dropping, it's unclear if they'll be sustainable. Dating back more than a century, there hasn't been a more consistent wealth creator than the stock market. While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time.
STOCKS
charlottenews.net

Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ('Codebase' or the 'Company') (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that the Company's bit mining infrastructure has generated 2.9BTC as of today, and that the Company is seeking further investments in the space. Bit Mining Highlights. Revenue from mining...
MARKETS
Brazil
MarketWatch

Netflix stock slumps after earnings as Deutsche Bank downgrades, but most analysts boost price targets

Shares of Netflix Inc. slumped 2.3% in premarket trading, as investors expressed disappointment that the streaming video giant's third-quarter results and subscriber guidance didn't beat expectations by enough. That said, no less than 19 of the 48 analysts surveyed by FactSet raised their stock price targets and one lowered their target, while Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft went as far as downgrading the stock. Kraft cut his rating to hold from buy, while keeping his price target at $590, which is 8.3% below Tuesday's closing price of $639.00. "While, on the one hand, we share the market's enthusiasm toward Netflix's...
STOCKS
Reuters

Walmart's Mexico unit posts net profit of 11 billion pesos

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart’s Mexico unit on Thursday reported third quarter net profit of 11 billion pesos ($535.3 million), up from the year-earlier period, when the retailer posted net profit of 9.2 billion pesos. Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in revenue of 176 billion pesos...
ECONOMY

