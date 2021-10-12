BURTON CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT FESTIVAL HILL INVITATIONAL IN ROUND TOP-CARMINE

The Burton Panthers and Lady Panthers traveled to Round-Top Carmine this past Saturday to take part in the 25th annual Festival Hill Invitational Meet. The Lady Panthers, led by Freshman Peyton Sigsbee (9 of 45), finished 4th overall. Also running for the Lady Panthers were Ella Hensley, Karime Ortiz, Kara Kaye, Kaylynn Varecka, and Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez (37 of 45) finished 1st for the JV Lady Panthers, helping them to a 5th place team finish.