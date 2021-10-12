CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burton, TX

BURTON CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT FESTIVAL HILL INVITATIONAL IN ROUND TOP-CARMINE

By Craig Montana
kwhi.com
 9 days ago

The Burton Panthers and Lady Panthers traveled to Round-Top Carmine this past Saturday to take part in the 25th annual Festival Hill Invitational Meet. The Lady Panthers, led by Freshman Peyton Sigsbee (9 of 45), finished 4th overall. Also running for the Lady Panthers were Ella Hensley, Karime Ortiz, Kara Kaye, Kaylynn Varecka, and Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez (37 of 45) finished 1st for the JV Lady Panthers, helping them to a 5th place team finish.

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Burton, TX
Sports
City
Caldwell, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy