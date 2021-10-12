Elk wandering Colorado for two years with tyre around neck is freed
An elk roaming the hills of the US state of Colorado with a tyre around its neck for two years has finally been freed, wildlife officials say. The four-and-a-half-year-old bull elk had to be tranquilised and have its antlers removed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers said. It was the...
An elk who spent two years wandering around Colorado with a tyre around its neck has had a weight lifted off its shoulders by wildlife officials. Officers resorted to tranquillising the bull elk and removing its antlers, after they were unable to cut through the steel lining of the tyre.
The four-and-a-half-year-old male had to be anesthetized first. After that, his horns were also removed, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) wrote on Twitter. “We would have preferred to cut the tire to save the antlers,” Wildlife Director Scott Murdoch said in a statement Monday. But there was no other choice. Inside the wheel was a steel tire that they couldn’t cut through.
