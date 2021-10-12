CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk wandering Colorado for two years with tyre around neck is freed

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elk roaming the hills of the US state of Colorado with a tyre around its neck for two years has finally been freed, wildlife officials say. The four-and-a-half-year-old bull elk had to be tranquilised and have its antlers removed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers said. It was the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Elk with a tyre 'necklace' freed

An elk who spent two years wandering around Colorado with a tyre around its neck has had a weight lifted off its shoulders by wildlife officials. Officers resorted to tranquillising the bull elk and removing its antlers, after they were unable to cut through the steel lining of the tyre.
