Nothing says "I read and care about decor" like a nice stack of coffee table books in your living space. But just like their owners, the best coffee table books are more than a pretty face. In order to stack up (pun intended), they've got to have a cover that's worthy of gracing the most well-designed living room table as well as the kind of photography and writing inside to make it worth picking up and reading, too. If you can't curl up with it and a cup of coffee, tea or your tipple of choice, it doesn't make our list of favorites. After all, books are made to be read.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO