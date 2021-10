Six women and nine children abducted by Nigeria’s Boko Haram extremist rebels have escaped months of captivity in the northeastern state of Borno, said a state official.The 15 former hostages met the Borno governor Babagana Zulum in the state’s capital, Maiduguri."Today is one of our happiest moments for us to see these young girls and women that were abducted by the insurgents," Mr Zulum said on Monday, attributing their freedom to "prayers and ongoing reconciliation and reintegration programmes" in Borno state.Thousands have died and many others have been kidnapped due to the 10-year extremist insurgency.The women and children were abducted...

