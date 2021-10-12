CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFS resists new approaches brought by the cloud

By Aaron Hurst
information-age.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cloud has bring new capabilities to users especially around ubiquitous access but AFS still makes sense for large scale workstations environments. Pretty famous in the past in the research and academic sector, the Andrew File System better known as AFS, continues to drive its own trajectory to control its destiny.

www.information-age.com

