AFS resists new approaches brought by the cloud

Peter Clapton, CEO of Vysiion, identifies three key issues to tackle before smart cities can become a true reality globally. It’s likely that you’ve heard the term ‘smart city’ mentioned if you work in technology. There are plenty of potential definitions of what smart cities entail, but common wisdom suggests it’s a city or municipality that informs, protects, and improves the experience for its citizens. Above all, they operate based on the swift acquisition and aggregation of data, the fast assimilation of this information into useful content and its real-time dissemination to stakeholders, leading to more informed decision-making. Based on this definition, our smart city journey is only just beginning; we’ve barely scratched the surface of what’s possible, and what this will make possible.

DUBAI ・ 3 DAYS AGO