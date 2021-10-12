CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T signs up Ericsson for rolling out 5G in C-band

By Mary Lennighan
telecoms.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEricsson has bagged itself a five-year deal to help AT&T roll out 5G using its recently acquired C-band spectrum and launch standalone 5G. The Swedish vendor joins rival Nokia on the list of AT&T’s major suppliers for its C-band network, the Finnish vendor having announced its participation in the project back in March. The deals mark an extension of an existing relationship with AT&T for both companies, but actually putting pen to paper on new mid-band deals doubtless came as welcome news nonetheless.

