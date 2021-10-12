AT&T signs up Ericsson for rolling out 5G in C-band

Operator group Vodafone is aiming to improve its in-house IT competence by adding thousands of new software engineers to its European workforce. The consensus among operators is that they need to significantly improve their broader technology skills if they hope to be more than the dreaded dump pipes. Some, such as Dish in the US, have decided the most efficient way to do this is to outsource pretty much all of its tech needs. Vodafone apparently prefers to keep as much as possible in-house, hence this announcement.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO