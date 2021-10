BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weather will remain nice and tranquil overnight with lows in the 60s. Dry and warmer weather continues on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s. The average high for this time of year is 78°, so we’ll be running some 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average. The forecast is looking the same for Thursday, with highs back into the mid 80s.