Matt Amadio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak ends

Matt Amadio’s unbelievable Jeopardy! winning streak has come to an end after 38 wins in a row.

Dubbed the “Amadio Rodeo,” the 30-year-old racked up $1,518,601 in prize money during his back-to-back wins on the show that came to a screeching halt on Tuesday when he failed to answer the ‘Final Jeopardy!’ clue correctly, Jeopardy! officials said in a release.

The Final Jeopardy! clue was: “Nazi Germany annexed this nation & divided it into regions of the Alps & the Danube; The allies later divided it into 4 sectors.”

Amadio did not give the correct answer of ‘Austria’ and fell into last place with $5,600 behind two other players who both answered the question right.

“Everybody’s so smart and so competent that this could happen any game,” Amodio said in the release. “And this time it did.”

Amadio’s overall winnings put him third in the all-time highest earners in Jeopardy! history behind James Holzhauer with a total of $2,462,216, and Ken Jennings with a total of $2,520,700.

His 38-time winning streak lands him second in consecutive wins behind Jennings with 74.

“I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that,” Amodio said. “l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

The 30-year-old is expected to make another appearance on the show’s next Tournament of Champions.