CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Matt Amadio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak ends

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago

Matt Amadio’s unbelievable Jeopardy! winning streak has come to an end after 38 wins in a row.

Dubbed the “Amadio Rodeo,” the 30-year-old racked up $1,518,601 in prize money during his back-to-back wins on the show that came to a screeching halt on Tuesday when he failed to answer the ‘Final Jeopardy!’ clue correctly, Jeopardy! officials said in a release.

The Final Jeopardy! clue was: “Nazi Germany annexed this nation & divided it into regions of the Alps & the Danube; The allies later divided it into 4 sectors.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zxush_0cOehGRM00

Amadio did not give the correct answer of ‘Austria’ and fell into last place with $5,600 behind two other players who both answered the question right.

“Everybody’s so smart and so competent that this could happen any game,” Amodio said in the release. “And this time it did.”

Amadio’s overall winnings put him third in the all-time highest earners in Jeopardy! history behind James Holzhauer with a total of $2,462,216, and Ken Jennings with a total of $2,520,700.

His 38-time winning streak lands him second in consecutive wins behind Jennings with 74.

“I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that,” Amodio said. “l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

The 30-year-old is expected to make another appearance on the show’s next Tournament of Champions.

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Matt Amodio says his Jeopardy! 38-game winning streak ended after the show returned from a weekslong production hiatus

On his previous trip to the set, Amodio won 15 victories in three straight days of taping, many of them decisive “runaways” in which he could not be caught entering Final Jeopardy! But this time he found he couldn’t settle back into the groove of filming yet, and he was still feeling a bit “disheveled” that early in the day. “I got off to an early good start, but Double Jeopardy! went terribly for me. I was pretty soundly defeated,” Amodio told The Washington Post. “It was weird because in previous games, there were stretches where I lost the timing of the buzzer, but it was early enough in the games where the dollar values weren’t so high that I could recover later. … It had never been that long a stretch during a crucial point of time in the game.” ALSO: Jeopardy! regains syndication's No. 1 spot for the first time since mid-April.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy