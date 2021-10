With the recent incidents happening in our city, we have a new chief of police that could be a game-changer if given the opportunity and resources to do so. Chief Barnes is a proven reformer, educator, and law enforcement expert who has been recognized by the National Institute of Justice as a Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) Scholar. In his past practices, he has used data and science to help reduce crime. He also uses this approach to improve community and police relations. I recently learned that the Madison Police department has 4 LEADS Scholars that includes the Chief. This is the largest number of any police department in the nation.

