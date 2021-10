Fears that the EU's very foundations and cohesion are threatened by a Polish rejection of Brussels' legal supremacy overshadowed a summit by the bloc's leaders on Thursday. The gathering -- originally called to examine ways for Europe to cope with a global energy crunch -- exposed deep east-west divisions and dug-in positions that presaged an escalating confrontation in the months ahead. The seriousness of the row was voiced by several leaders as they arrived, with most emphasising "dialogue" to defuse the situation before it blew up into a political and legal crisis. "It's very clear that a red line has been crossed," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

