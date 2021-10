Early 2021 saw an unprecedented surge in house prices that is only just starting to cool down. This period saw ABC 15 report a gigantic 30% surge in Scottsdale and Phoenix prices, with 29.5% seen in Mesa and 27% in Chandler and Tempe. With a cool now on the horizon, this gives realtors and buyers a chance to find some solid ground when it comes to local real estate trends. How that will shape the market, however, is up for debate, but there are a few facts that will color the recovery.

