Dog Shelter Sim To The Rescue! is Up For Adoption This November

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo The Rescue! might let you pet the dog but it’s giving these furry pals homes that really counts. Yes, we’ve gone from murdering gangsters to talking about dog adoption but, tonal whiplash aside, To The Rescue! could be another one to look forward to. It puts you in charge of a dog shelter and has you rescuing dogs and giving them whatever treatment (through various minigames) need to get back on their four feet.

Comments / 0

