Dog Shelter Sim To The Rescue! is Up For Adoption This November

Pumpkin pie is back on the menu, the leaves are beginning to turn, and Halloween is right around the corner. But October isn’t exclusively about spooky movies and pie. October is also Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. With cooler weather and the first stirrings of the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time of year to make a difference in the lives of shelter dogs. Every year, around 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters in the United States. An estimated 34% of these dogs come from breeders. Tragically, 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized every year. But a shelter dog’s fate doesn’t always end in heartbreak. Roughly 2 million shelter dogs get adopted every year, and the number is growing. Want to find out how you can make a difference? We have four incredible ways you can help.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO