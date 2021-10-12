CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Rake secures Dutch entry via Holland Casino deal

By Craig Davies
Cover picture for the articleRed Rake Gaming has added a further jurisdiction to its regulated market presence, after integrating titles with Holland Casino to secure entry into the Netherlands. This will see the state-owned, land-based casino operator welcome a range of the online casino content developer’s titles to its digital offering, after receiving permission to debut from day one of Dutch gambling’s legalised online gambling market from October 1.

