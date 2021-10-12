Flowers from Clay

I enjoy the brightness and warmth of true red in sunny garden designs, although I prefer it in moderation. ‘Strawberry Fields’ globe amaranth (Gomphrena haageana ‘Strawberry Fields’, Zones 11–12) has been part of my landscape designs for over twenty years. While actually a tender perennial, this plant is generally grown as an annual. The stunning, bright red, globular flower structures sit high atop the foliage, weaving themselves throughout the beds, borders, and containers. While there are many species and varieties of globe amaranth (Gomphrena spp. and cvs., Zones 9–11) available in shades of white, orange, red, pink, and violet, this variety continues to be my favorite, as the vivid lipstick-red flower structures offer a startling vibrancy to the landscape.
