Flowers from Clay

By GPOD Contributor
finegardening.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Beth O’Brien, and I live in a Zone 6b location in Fort Erie, Ontario. We purchased this new home five years ago, and the yard was a blank slate. It has been a constant learning experience to find plants that rabbits don’t eat, that are fairly drought tolerant, and that can grow in the hard clay soil. Amend, amend, amend.

Taste Of Home

10 Perennials You Should Cut Back Every Fall (And 5 to Let Be)

Winterizing your garden includes trimming back some perennials and leaving others until spring. Our experts tell you what to do to ensure success. In the crunch of fall house cleaning and the annual cold-weather cleanup, don’t forget to leave time for garden perennials, too. Cutting back foliage in the fall...
GARDENING
finegardening.com

End of Summer in Alice’s Garden

My name is Alice and I live in Sweaburg, which is in southwestern Ontario. This year I had trouble again finding all the bedding plants, such as salvias, that I would have liked. But now the yellow marigolds (Tagetes sp., annual) are putting on a show, and they look cheery with the hot pink geraniums (Pelargonium hybrids, annual).
GARDENING
mybackyardnews.com

FLOWERING BULBS AND BIODIVERSITY

Planting flower bulbs together for more biodiversity. Insects cannot survive without nectar and pollen. Flowers produce these two crucial substances. By planting bulbous flowers in our gardens and on our terraces and balconies, we can help insects find enough nectar and pollen. A celebration. With their sparkling colors, spring-flowering bulbous...
GARDENING
Suffolk News-Herald

Hoping for white flowers

The colorful flowers twirling in the wind is always a sight to behold at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The promise garden has become a hallmark of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Participants take flowers that represent their connection to the disease: blue for those who have Alzheimer’s; yellow for family members or caregivers of someone with Alzheimer’s; purple for those who have lost someone to the disease; and orange for advocates who support a world without Alzheimer’s.
GARDENING
WTAJ

FLOWER FRIDAY: Autumn flowers are in full bloom

Starting to see so many awesome fall displays and fall flowers! Keep sharing your amazing Flower Friday photos! Don’t forget to send in any fall foliage pictures too!. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.
GARDENING
cbslocal.com

Flower Farm Nursery and Gifts

Lori Wallace is in Loomis at Flower Farm Nursery and Gifts, where you can get your pumpkin for Halloween. See the different selections of pumpkins for you!
AGRICULTURE
finegardening.com

Dodging the Deer with Containers

I am Surinder Chadha, I live in Old Tappan in northern New Jersey. Gardening has been my hobby since childhood. In Old Tappan, we are overrun by deer, chipmunks, and squirrels, who do not make growing flowers easy. Most of the annuals I plant are in more than 150 12- to 24-inch planters on the deck, which is about 7 to 8 feet high. It may be hard to believe, but deer will come up on the deck if we don’t close the gate.
ANIMALS
finegardening.com

Choosing Fire-Resistant Plants in Southern California

Once upon a time, the wildfire season in Southern California lasted for a couple of months in the autumn. Not anymore! Since these days wildfires can hit us at any time of the year, there’s no time better than now to clean up dead plants in your yard, add roads and paths for better access and firebreaks, and incorporate water reserves and additional fireproof materials to your landscape.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Best Nectar Plants for Butterflies in the Southern Plains

When it comes to butterfly gardening, I’m a big believer in native wildflowers. Butterflies and wildflowers evolved together, depending on one another for survival. I also prefer natives because they are adapted to our climate, making them easier to cultivate than some nonnatives. Here are a few wildflower natives and nativars that are always a big draw for butterflies in the Southern Plains.
ANIMALS
finegardening.com

Chuck’s Pennsylvania Garden

Today we’re visiting with Chuck Flower. I wanted to share pictures of my gardens, which I refer to as Highland Manor. I live on 3/4 of an acre just outside of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and have been gardening here for over 11 years. I have a total of 10 water features, a garden room, and a large vegetable garden in addition to the various garden rooms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
finegardening.com

Top Plants for Fall Color in the Southeast

The Southeast is one of our country’s fall color hot spots. Autumn seems to take place in acts, with one species yielding to another as each reaches its peak fall color. There are a multitude of plants both familiar and unfamiliar that can bring an extra shot of excitement to your fall garden. Below, I’ll describe some of those plants that make fall one of the best times of year in the Southeast. Each of these plants has been suggested by an expert specifically for our region.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Two Hot-Colored Milkweeds for the Southwest

Monarch butterflies are becoming more and more scarce, and it’s up to humans to help them. In the past 30 years, the number of monarchs has decreased by 90%, as has the number of milkweed plants (Asclepias spp. and cvs., Zones 3–9). Milkweed is the only source of food for the monarch caterpillar. The decline in milkweed is mostly due to increased use of pesticides, which affect the number of pollinators, and also weather and deforestation.
ANIMALS
finegardening.com

Dahlia Care for the Northeast

Gardeners in the Northeast look forward to dahlia season (Dahlia spp. and cvs., Zones 8–11) as one of the garden’s last hurrahs. Enjoying the cooler fall weather, dahlias not only bloom like crazy in the fall, but they grow even quicker. Here are some tips to guide our northeastern dahlias from flower formation through harvesting the tubers.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Rain Lilies for the South

April showers bring May flowers, and summer showers bring rain lilies. Rain lilies are small, flowering perennial bulbs that bloom three to five days after a rain shower in mid to late summer. Generally, they are not particularly noticeable in the garden until they suddenly burst into bloom. Most rain lilies belong to the genera Habranthus (Zones 7–11) and Zephyranthes (Zones 7–11). While most are native to South America, Central America, and Mexico, some are native to areas in the United States.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

8 Easy Holiday Garden Crafts

As temperatures start to cool and there are fewer chores to do outside, I start thinking about how I can extend the gardening season. One way is to start dreaming and planning for next spring. But before that, I like to tackle a few garden craft projects, using leaves, seeds, and even dried flowers from the landscape, which thankfully isn’t covered in snow yet.
GARDENING
Mitchellrepublic.com

Health Fusion: How to protect flowers from frost

Our yard, thanks to my hubby, bursts with dahlia blooms from July to October. They are tender plants and a first frost can wipe them out. But because that initial frosty hit is often followed by a time of warmth, we cover the dahlias and other plants to see if we can extend the season just a little bit.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

An Annual Worth Your Time: ‘Strawberry Fields’ Globe Amaranth

I enjoy the brightness and warmth of true red in sunny garden designs, although I prefer it in moderation. ‘Strawberry Fields’ globe amaranth (Gomphrena haageana ‘Strawberry Fields’, Zones 11–12) has been part of my landscape designs for over twenty years. While actually a tender perennial, this plant is generally grown as an annual. The stunning, bright red, globular flower structures sit high atop the foliage, weaving themselves throughout the beds, borders, and containers. While there are many species and varieties of globe amaranth (Gomphrena spp. and cvs., Zones 9–11) available in shades of white, orange, red, pink, and violet, this variety continues to be my favorite, as the vivid lipstick-red flower structures offer a startling vibrancy to the landscape.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
lakecountybloom.com

Epic Flowers: Bell Haven Flower Farm

A few miles past the state park in the heart of Soda Bay resides Bell Haven Flower Farm. Pull off the road and down the drive; Bell Haven Resort sits on the right and the flower farm on the left. A bright green lawn slopes gently down to the shores of Clear Lake; oaks and redwoods stretch overhead, shading the grounds from the bright Northern California sun. Just beyond the lawn, two piers push out into the lake’s waters. It’s idyllic, peaceful, and quiet.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

