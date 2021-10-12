CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continuing Coverage: Yuma doctor dies in Santee plane crash

By Vince Ybarra
 9 days ago
13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports from the scene of the tragedy

SANTEE, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - At least two people have died and two others injured after a small twin engine plane crashed near Santana High School in Santee, CA.

We can confirm that Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Cardiologist, Dr. Sugata Das was among those killed in the crash, according to YRMC.

According to Santee Fire Battalion Chief, Justin Matsushita, it was a little after 12 p.m. on Monday when fire crews got word of a crash. Dozens of law enforcement and fire crews rushed to the scene.

“We believe that the injuries are non survivable for anyone on that plane,”  said Battalion Chief Matsushita.

According to officials, the crash damaged at least five homes in the area, with two confirmed to be a total loss. Locals on the ground felt the impact from the crash.

“I was standing at the kitchen window and I heard this loud scream like eeee. I look up and I saw the airplane coming. Boom. I thought it landed in the intersection, but apparently it hit the UPS truck,” said a Santee resident.

A UPS driver was struck by the plane in the street. The wing of the small plane clipped the UPS truck at the intersection of Jeremy and Greencastle Street. UPS has confirmed that the driver died from the accident.

The FAA and NTSB have taken over the case from Santee Fire Department. This is still an ongoing investigation.

The post Continuing Coverage: Yuma doctor dies in Santee plane crash appeared first on KYMA

NTSB arrives on scene of Santee plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday arrived at the scene of a plane crash in a San Diego suburb involving a Yuma cardiologist.
Yuma County Fair back after months-long delay

The Yuma County Fair made its official return on Friday Oct. 15, and after being delayed several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local residents are happy to have it back.
Two-vehicle collision on US 95 involving children

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a two-vehicle collision south of County 14th on U.S. Highway 95 Sunday at about 3 p.m. "Arriving SCFD personal found a Ford Ranger pickup truck and a Chevrolet Cruze sedan with heavy damage from an apparent rear-end collision," describes SCFD Captain/Public Information Officer Javier Hernandez.
American Red Cross experiencing six-year low in blood donations

The Southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross is in need of blood donations, with the organization saying they're at a six-year low for this time of year and the main reason being due to low donor turnout.
