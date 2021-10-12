Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/12/21
Time keeps on ticking, and the LCS round is fast approaching. The Red Sox (groan) were the first team to punch their tickets to the league championships, upsetting the top-seeded Rays whose rookie pitching finally faltered. Meanwhile, the Astros, Braves, and Giants could all advance with wins today, or the White Sox, Brewers, and Dodgers could force Game 5s with wins. Lots to unpack there, especially the potential for having to make peace with the Astros in order to prevent another Sox title run. Ew.www.chatsports.com
