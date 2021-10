The US envoy for disarmament told reporters in Geneva that America does not yet have the capability to defend against hypersonic weapons following a news report claiming that China had tested such a weapon.Robert Wood spoke to journalists following a report from the Financial Times on Monday, citing five unnamed sources, claiming that China’s government had successfully tested a nuclear-capable missile with the ability to travel faster than the speed of sound.That report was denied by Beijing, which claimed that the reported launch was actually a spacecraft."We have concerns about what China is doing on hypersonic," Mr Wood told...

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO